Vegas Golden Knights lose their luck in NHL Draft lottery

David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates after power play goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Predators Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 9:06 PM, May 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Luck was not on the side of the Vegas Golden Knights for the NHL Draft lottery.

The team needed to get a pick in the top ten to keep their selection for the first round. However, that didn't happen.

It was a tough season for the Golden Knights already as they missed the playoffs. Following that, today was not a good day either for them in the NHL Draft lottery as they will not have a pick until day two of the draft.

MISSING THE PLAYOFFS: Vegas Golden Knights fail to make playoffs for first time in franchise history

This has alot to do with the Jack Eichel trade that happened in November.

Although Vegas landed the 16th selection in the draft lottery, that pick is officially Buffalo's, completing the Eichel trade for the Knights.

This is just the second time in franchise history where Vegas has taken part in the draft lottery, the first since the inaugural season.

This time, they will not have a pick until the second round of the draft at number 48.

The NHL Draft is set to take place on July 7 and 8 in Montreal.

