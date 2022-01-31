NHL ALL-Star skill challenges taking over Las Vegas, Bellagio fountains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League will take over the Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Boulevard for a face-off event as part of its 2022 All-Star Skills challenge this weekend.

The NHL Fountain Face-Off will take place on the fountains along with the Las Vegas NHL 21 in '22 will take place on the boulevard.

Five events also return for this year’s edition of the NHL All-Star Skills: NHL Fastest Skater, NHL Save Streak, NHL Hardest Shot, NHL Breakaway Challenge (for the first time since 2016), Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting.

The individual winner of each event of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills will earn $30,000.

Below is the list of events planned over NHL All-Star weekend that starts on Thursday:

▪ Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off

▪ Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22

▪ Verizon NHL Fastest Skater

▪ Dunkin' NHL Save Streak

▪ EA NHL Hardest Shot

▪ adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge

▪ Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting

