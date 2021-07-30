Vegas Golden Knights announce forward Ryan Reaves has been traded

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights say the team has acquired a 2022 third-round pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Ryan Reaves.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening and thanked Reaves for his "dedication to our team and community during his time in our organization."

SIMILAR: VGK's Marc-Andre Fleury trade to Chicago Blackhawks confirmed

"Ryan’s personality and character will be missed and we wish him and his family the best of luck in New York," the Vegas Golden Knights said.

The Golden Knights thank Ryan Reaves for his dedication to our team and community during his time in our organization. Ryan’s personality and character will be missed and we wish him and his family the best of luck in New York. 🥊 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/3q0yiTaZzR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 30, 2021

According to a press release announcing the trade, Reaves appeared in 209 games with the Vegas Golden Knights after being acquired during the inaugural season. He recorded 42 points (18 G, 24 A) to go with 158 penalty minutes. During the 2018-19 season, he recorded career-highs in points (20), goals (9) and assists (11).

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also appeared in a career-high 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Golden Knights over four years, finishing with seven points (2 G, 5 A) to go with 65 penalty minutes, including the series-clinching goal in the 2018 Western Conference Final at the Winnipeg Jets.

In 19 games during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Reaves finished with a career-high four assists.

On Tuesday, the team also announced goalie Marc Andre-Andre Fleury is headed to Chicago in exchange for forward Mikael Hakkarainen