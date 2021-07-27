Watch
VGK's Marc-Andre Fleury may be headed to Chicago Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pictured in an undated image.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It looks like the beloved Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc Andre-Andre Fleury may be headed to Chicago.

According to a tweet by ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan, the Chicago Blackhawks are in late states of trade talks to acquire Fleury.

Jesse Granger, who covers the Golden Knights for The Athletic, says a source close to Fleury has confirmed the trade.

Canadian hockey journalist and insider Darren Dreger is also reporting the trade.

Fleury's agent said on Twitter that Fleury "still hasn't heard from anybody" and he is taking time to discuss the situation with his family and consider his future in hockey.

The 36-year-old goalie was the top pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.

He spent 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins before the Golden Knights picked him in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Fleury has started 191 games and his record is 117-60-14.

Fleury was traded for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, according to The Athletic.

No other information is available at this time.

