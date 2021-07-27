VGK's Marc-Andre Fleury may be headed to Chicago Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It looks like the beloved Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc Andre-Andre Fleury may be headed to Chicago.

According to a tweet by ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan, the Chicago Blackhawks are in late states of trade talks to acquire Fleury.

NEWS: The Chicago Blackhawks are in late stages of trade talks to acquire Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc Andre Fleury in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 27, 2021

Jesse Granger, who covers the Golden Knights for The Athletic, says a source close to Fleury has confirmed the trade.

A source close to Marc-Andre Fleury says that the trade is done, and that the Vezina Trophy winner found out through Twitter. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) July 27, 2021

Canadian hockey journalist and insider Darren Dreger is also reporting the trade.

Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

Fleury's agent said on Twitter that Fleury "still hasn't heard from anybody" and he is taking time to discuss the situation with his family and consider his future in hockey.

While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021

The 36-year-old goalie was the top pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.

He spent 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins before the Golden Knights picked him in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Fleury has started 191 games and his record is 117-60-14.

Fleury was traded for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, according to The Athletic.

No other information is available at this time.