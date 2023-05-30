Live - Vegas Golden Knights take on Dallas Stars in Game 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to close out the Western Conference Final over the Dallas Stars tonight. Going into Monday night, VGK was up three games to two in the best-of-seven series.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team was focusing on staying loose heading into Game 6.

"I think we went through this the last series. I don't think our players are looking pressure in any way, shape, or form," Cassidy said. "We're in a very enviable position, is the way I look at it. We've got an opportunity to close it out and get to a Stanley Cup Final."

That's the same mindset that players said heading into the game with.

"We've got to skate. We've got to give options to our D. We also have to be more physical and have to play a gritty game," VGK forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "Closing a series is hard but if you told me a few months ago that you would be up 3-2 playing Game 6 in Dallas, I would take it any time. We're still in a good position."

The Golden Knights will face another obstacle tonight as Stars' captain Jamie Benn is back after serving a two-game suspension for cross-checking VGK's Mark Stone.

"I'm sure he'll be excited to play. No one likes sitting, especially in the playoffs. I'm sure he'll be excited to get back but I don't think it changes any dynamic of the game," Stone said. "One's fighting to try and move one. One's fighting to stay alive and force a Game 7."

Once again, the Vegas Golden Knights got on the board first thanks to William Carrier. Just 3:41 into the game, he was able to get the puck past the outstretched arms of Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger with a backhander to make it 1-0.

a backhand beauty from the mailman 📫 pic.twitter.com/W38xjQt8pb — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 30, 2023

At 8:36, Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell saved a goal by tipping the puck away from the net but was given a two-minute penalty, which gave Vegas its first power play of the night. The Golden Knights extended their lead by converting on the power play thanks to William Karlsson. At 10:25, Nicolas Roy found William Karlsson in front of the net for the snap shot to go up 2-0. This is Karlsson's ninth goal this postseason, which is the most by a Golden Knight in a singe postseason in franchise history.

YEEEEEHAW 🤠 pic.twitter.com/v0OjiRhe6b — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 30, 2023

The scoring didn't stop there. This time, the goal came from Keegan Kolesar at 14 minutes. Carrier passed the puck to Kolesar who shot a wrister to the back of the net to put Vegas up 3-0 over Dallas.

Cassidy said the team is coming out of the gate strong.

"We've had a lot of pace. We're executing well better than the other night and putting them on their heels," Cassidy said. "They don't all have to be pretty goals."

a key goal!!! 🔑 pic.twitter.com/40pUO7a6ch — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 30, 2023

The first period is in the books and the Golden Knights are leading the Stars 3-0 in front of 18,532 fans at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.