Vegas Golden Knights prepare for 'must-win' Western Conference Final Game 6 vs. Dallas Stars

DALLAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Game 6 will be played Monday in Dallas, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Knights were up 3-0 in the series and have now lost back-to-back games. But the players and Coach Bruce Cassidy say their eyes are still firmly set on the Stanley Cup Final.

That vision could become reality if the Knights close out the series on Monday.

Chad Graves, KTNV The Vegas Golden Knights prepare to face the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023.

On Saturday, the Stars were able to spoil the Golden Knights' hopes of advancing in front of a home crowd — and they did it by taking advantage of the Knights' mistakes.

The Knights had 24 giveaways in Game 5 — tied for the most they've ever had in a single playoff game. But the Knights have not lost three straight games since late January.

Forward Reilly Smith — who has a lot of playoff experience himself — says advancing to the final will require the team to tap into that killer instinct.

"It's easier to play in a series when you're up three games to nothing. We don't have that fortune right now," Smith said. "This next game is a must-win for us, and we have to go in there with a mindset that we're going to limit them to very little and make the most of our opportunities."

Cassidy was very blunt about the giveaways in Game 5. Monday morning, he was asked what his message to the team is now — and he kept it short and frank.

"Get harder," Cassidy said. "You know, let's get serious and get harder about our puck management and our battles."

For Game 6, the Knights will face an additional challenge in the return of Stars captain Jamie Benn. He was suspended for two games for slashing against VGK's captain Mark Stone in Game 3, but is expected back on the ice Monday night.

A road win on Monday would mean the Vegas Golden Knights advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in franchise history. The inaugural team, known among fans as the "original misfits" made it to the Stanley Cup but ultimately lost out to the Washington Capitals.

Fans who spoke with Channel 13 on Saturday were confident the Knights can pull out this win and take on the Florida Panthers, who won the Eastern Conference Final last week.

"Well, the Golden Knights are an excellent road team," one fan told us. "We want Florida."

The official watch party for Monday night's game will be held at Stadium Swim inside Circa. Golden Knights' officials say there will be ticket giveaways for upcoming games and a raffle for players' gear.

Those who show up wearing their Golden Knights apparel can get in for free. Entry is only allowed to those 21 and older.