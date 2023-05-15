Golden Knights players pumped for Western Conference Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the fourth time in six seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights are back in the Western Conference Final.

"I always have a mindset of trying to help my team win hockey games," said Marchessault. "One night, it's one guy. Another night, it's another guy but tonight, it feels really good."

From Jonathan Marchessault's natural hat trick to Adin Hill standing on his head making 38 straight saves.

"I've worked very hard my whole life to get to the NHL and to be here. Its exciting being on a chance to be this good and has a chance to really do it all," said Hill.

When asked about all five goals being scored by the Original Misfits, Marchessault said, "It's been a roller coaster of 6 years for sure. A lot of up and down but proud of that term. That's something that we started. We were a bunch of nobodies. We have 6 left now and we have a chip on our shoulder but we're gonna keep going towards our goals."

The Knights are continuing their quest for the Stanley Cup, and they're certainly having fun doing it.

Jack Eichel shared, "A lot of credit to all the guys in here. We stuck with our game plan. We wanted to close it out. I thought we did a lot of great things and we earned a victory so."