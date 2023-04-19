Vegas Golden Knights have built strong history of playoff success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have established a strong history of playoff success in a short amount of time.

The team's debut forged a bond with our city and became a shining light for the valley following the 1 October tragedy.

"Like all of you, I'm proud to call Las Vegas home," former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland said at the time. "To the families and friends of the victims, know that we will do everything we can to help you and our city heal. We are Vegas Strong!"

That unbreakable bond carried the Golden Knights to an incredible run through the playoffs all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

However, the fairy tale would end with a 4-1 series loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Knights were poised for another deep run in 2019 but a controversial call derailed those plans due to refs calling cross check in a close game seven against San Jose.

The Sharks rallied to win and eliminated the Knights.

In 2020, the pandemic paused the season. But after the NHL season resumed inside of a bubble, the Knights battled their way to the Western Conference Finals.

However, the Dallas Stars beat the Knights in the conference finals in a neutral arena.

VGK would make another deep run the following season.

With The Fortress packed once again, the Knights conquered the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche but fell to the Montreal Canadiens in the conference finals.

Last season was riddled with injuries and tough losses for the Golden Knights and for the first time in franchise history, VGK missed the playoffs.

But with a new leader on the bench this year, the Golden Knights are back in the playoffs once again.

Now, the chase is on to turn the entertainment capital of the world in the new title town.

"It's the most exciting, to me, playoff sport there is especially when you get games going into overtime," head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "So I can't wait to get going."