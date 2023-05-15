Vegas Golden Knights advance to Western Conference Finals: How to get tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Western Conference Finals, and tickets for home games will go on sale Monday.

The Knights' opponent in the finals was still to be determined as of this report, pending the outcome of the second round of the NHL playoffs. They'll face either the Dallas Stars — coached by former VGK head coach Pete DeBoer — or the Seattle Kraken.

Exact dates for the Western Conference Finals series had yet to be announced.

"A limited number" of single-game tickets for the Western Conference Finals series will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. on Monday — after a series of full and partial member presale opportunities, VGK leadership announced. Tickets can be purchased through the NHL's website.

Season ticket members automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game, and the team said it would send them information about ticket pricing, additional ticket options and parking.

The five different ticketing categories for VGK home playoff games at T-Mobile Arena are as follows, according to VGK:



Full-season ticket members are automatically enrolled in the "Knights Vow" program, where they will receive tickets electronically within 12 to 24 hours of each game played. This option does not permit the resale of tickets. Full-season ticket members who want to sell their tickets can opt out of the "Knights Vow" program to put their tickets up for sale on the VGK Ticket Exchange. Resale through any other platform is not permitted. Partial plan members and "Can't Wait List" members will receive presale access to home playoff games through a full round 3 strip or single-game tickets at a discounted price beginning Monday at 11 a.m. PT. Partial members will not be permitted to transfer or re-sell tickets. New season ticket members who purchased a membership beginning in the 2023-24 season will have presale access under the same conditions as the partial plan members, with presale access to tickets beginning Monday at 11 a.m. PT. The general public will have access to a limited inventory of tickets beginning Monday at 1 p.m. PT. These tickets will not be eligible for transfer or re-sale, and tickets for any games not played should be refunded within 10 to 14 business days.

Those who aren't able to reserve seats on Monday should know more tickets may become available leading up to each game. Additional tickets can be found through vgkticketexchange.com. Fans can also sign up for last-minute ticket alerts through POGO.

"Additional ticket releases are based on availability and are not guaranteed," VGK officials noted.

If the team advances, additional information on Stanley Cup tickets is expected to be announced at a later date.