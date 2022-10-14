Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're breaking the ice with Vegas Golden Knights' center Jack Eichel. He joins KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen to discuss his trade to VGK, most embarrassing moment, and his pre-game Starbucks order.

Known as one of the top scorers in the NHL, Jack Eichel says he was more than excited when he found out he was a Golden Knight. In fact, he was relieved.

Tina Nguyen: Your first full season as a Golden Knight. How excited are you for it?

Jack Eichel: Yeah, I can't wait. This will be my first training camp since 2019, so it's been a minute since I went through one of these. Yeah, it's exciting. I think the group is really excited about what we can accomplish this year and, you know, what we want to prove to everyone.

Tina: What do you guys want to prove to everyone?

Jack: Just the team we can be. I think we have really high expectations for ourselves in here and I think people may have wrote us off a little bit, but, you know, we believe in ourselves, and that's what matters.

Tina: What was the moment like when you found out that you were going to be a Golden Knight and coming to Las Vegas?

Jack: You know, this is the place I really wanted to come. I thought this would be a pretty amazing opportunity to play for a franchise like this and for a city like this. So, it was just a big relief and there was a lot of emotions during that call.

Tina: You were traded here on November 4th and, shortly after, you were finally able to get artificial disk replacement. What did it mean to you to finally be able to get the surgery that you were needing?

Jack: Well, I meant a lot, right, because that just meant that was a step closer to getting back to playing hockey and finding my health. And, you know, I lost that for a while. Sometimes you take it for granted, but it felt nice; it felt great to have the support of the whole organization and, you know, to be able to proceed with what I wanted to do.

Tina: Your first game back on the ice after that surgery, how good did that feel?

Jack: Yeah, I mean, it was a lot. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous and a little bit anxious, but there was a lot of excitement. It had been a while since I played a game. On top of that, obviously playing my first game for this organization and at T-Mobile Arena, something that I think I just waited for for a long time.

Tina: So, last couple questions for you. We're doing something here called "Breaking the Ice" — so, Tim Horton's or Starbucks?

Jack: Tim Hortons or Starbucks? Starbucks.

Tina: No hesitation.

Jack: No, no hesitation. I just think Starbucks makes a really good coffee.

Tina: What is your Starbucks order?

Jack: It's all over the place. Depends on the time of year.

Tina: OK, so this time of year, right now?

Jack: This time of year — I'll just say, before games usually a venti Americano.

Tina: Most embarrassing moment?

Jack: I scored a goal in my own net in San Jose a couple of years ago. I don't know if it was my second or third year pro. That's never fun.

Tina: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Jack: No, no, it's not a sandwich. Hot dog is not a sandwich; hot dog is a hot dog.

Tina: Why not?

Jack: Well, you call it a sandwich, right? You call it a turkey sandwich, or a cold cut sandwich, or a meatball sandwich — but you don't call it a "hot dog sandwich."

Tina: Simply a hot dog. All right, thanks, Jack.

Jack: Thank you.

