Breaking the Ice: VGK's William Karlsson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The puck has officially dropped for the Vegas Golden Knights' preseason. Get to know forward William Karlsson as he sits down with sports reporter Tina Nguyen to 'Break the Ice.'

TINA NGUYEN: You've been with this team since the very beginning in 2017. How does it feel to be an OG on this squad?

WILLIAM KARLSSON: It feels good. It's I'm proud to be here in Vegas and play for the Golden Knights. So it's a been here from the start. It's a special feeling.

NGUYEN: When you guys hit the ice, there will be a bit of a new look to this team. New head coach, Max is gone. Robin will be out for the entire season. Does it feel like you guys will need to kind of find a new identity heading into this year?

KARLSSON: Yeah, I guess a little bit or just finding back to what we used to bring. Just being a really hard team to play against. I think we need to get back to that.

NGUYEN: New head coach in Bruce Cassidy. What excites you most when it comes to playing for him?

KARLSSON: I think he kind of brings that style, and I think he puts a lot of demands on the players. I think that's what we need, and I think that's going to be interesting.

NGUYEN: I have to ask you about the hair. What went into the decision to chop some of it off?

KARLSSON: It's been I think it's been like eight years I've had long hair, so I just figure it's time for something new. I was nervous. I'm not going to lie, but, you know, it's always going to grow back if I if I didn't like this look.

NGUYEN:All right. Well, last couple of things for you, William. We're doing something here called "Breaking the Ice." This one is a hot dog asandwich?

KARLSSON: No, no, not at. It's a hot dog.

NGUYEN: Yeah. All right. Can you translate this hockey lingo for me? Pigeon.

KARLSSON: Yeah. Like kind of a rookie. That's someone that's new, young, you know, haven't been around much. And then you can just chirp other guys by saying their opinion. I don't know. Yeah, I think. Yeah, I'm still learning, too, so.

NGUYEN:All right. Chiclets.

KARLSSON: That is teeth, right?

NGUYEN: Yeah. Do you have any fake chiclets?

KARLSSON:No.

NGUYEN: All of yours are real?

KARLSSON: Yeah! I know.

NGUYEN:Who's got the most fake teeth on this team?

KARLSSON: Shea.. I think. Chandler, Riley. There's a few guys.

NGUYEN: All right, last one. Biscuit.

KARLSSON: This should be the puck, right? Yes.

