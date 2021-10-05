Watch
Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' Defenseman Dylan Coghlan

Before the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for their fifth preseason game, defenseman Dylan Coghlan goes one-on-one with Tina Nguyen to talk about the season ahead and to "Break the Ice."
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before the puck drops for the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Colorado Avalanche preseason game on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Defenseman Dylan Coghlan joins Sports Reporter Tina Nguyen to talk about the upcoming season and to "Break the Ice." The Golden Knights are 2-2 in the preseason.

Remember, you can watch the preseason games on Channel 13.

Tina Nguyen: New season is on the horizon a new chapter for you guys how are you feeling heading into the season?

Dylan Coghlan: Good. It's been a long offseason. I know it sounds weird because it's a shortened season last year, but it just didn't really feel like a normal offseason it kind of felt a little longer which is a little different but now ready to get things going.

Nguyen: Things didn't end the way you guys wanted last year. How much motivation is that giving you guys going into this year?

Coghlan: The room was really quiet after that loss, was pretty quiet for a while. You know, everyone thought we had a legitimate chance last year to make the finals. It wasn’t our year. This year, I think we're stronger than ever and we're ready to make a legitimate run to the finals. I think this year could be our year.

Nguyen: Take me back to that Minnesota game for you. Your first career NHL goal and a hat trick. What do you remember from that game?

Coghlan: I had played I think almost 20 games since that or until that point, so I was kind of waiting for a little bit more of a relieving feeling more than anything. Just as the game was going on I was playing pretty well. I was in the right place at the right time. I kind of blacked out a moment after the third one and didn't really calm down after that. I didn't get much sleep.

Nguyen: Aright Dylan, we have a new segment called "Breaking the Ice." What is your favorite social media app?

Coghlan: I'm on Twitter a lot, just like reading sports like baseball, football and stuff. So probably Twitter.

Nguyen: Worst habit?

Coghlan: I do my laundry and I'll just like leave my dry stuff in the dryer for a while.

Nguyen: What’s a while?

Coghlan: Probably a couple of days.

