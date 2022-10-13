Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Break the ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter! He joins KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen to discuss his worst habits, his favorite memories with the VGK, and which of his teeth are fake.

WATCH HERE:

Breaking the Ice: Forward Paul Cotter

Tina Nguyen: You got the call up on Nov. 9 of last year. What was that moment like for you?

Paul Cotter: That was big. That whole month was kind of a whirlwind for me. It was it was great. It was a big stepping stone, I think, in my career.

Tina: Your first NHL game was against Seattle. What do you remember from that game? And be honest, how nervous were you?

Paul: Yeah, I don't remember too much, that was kind of a blackout situation. But, right before the anthem, I kind of looked up and was like, “Oh.” When the fans sang the anthem, that's when I was like, “All right, this is for real.”

Tina: So, shortly after that, your first NHL goal came against Minnesota. What was it like getting that first goal inside T-Mobile Arena?

Paul: That was unbelievable. I am guilty of watching it from time to time. It's crazy that it happened, so nobody could take that from me.

Tina: You recently signed a three-year contract here with the Golden Knights. What does it mean to you to continue to get the chance to play for this organization?

Paul: Yeah, that's huge. I've had a lot of accomplishments in my career so far, but I think that's by far the biggest one. It's awesome. The team that drafted me is putting a little bit more faith in me now, so that's probably my time to give back. I'm excited I have a job for another couple of years.

Tina: Last couple of questions for you. We're doing something here called Breaking the Ice. First one — most embarrassing moment?

Paul: My first game, I walked in with a fedora and Marchessault just shredded me. As soon as I walked in the door, I didn’t even have two feet in the door. I was just a laughing stock.

Tina: Next one – worst habit?

Paul: I'd say – I don't know – being maybe too competitive over little tiny stupid games. Connect Four? Pool, maybe?

Tina: How good of a Connect Four player are you?

Paul: Oh, I can't lose. That goes out to everybody — I can't lose.

Tina: Alright, can you translate this hockey lingo for me? “Pigeon.”

Paul: Pigeon is kind of like a bad guy, or someone you don’t like.

Tina: “Flow.”

Paul: Take my hat off – no, I’m just kidding. It’s like the hockey hair, I guess.

Tina: “Biscuit.”

Paul: Puck – a hockey puck.

Tina: “Chiclets.”

Paul: I don’t have all of them – they’re teeth.

Tina: So you have fake teeth?

Paul: I do. Yeah, I know, it was my worst fear of all time. So now that it’s over with, I'm invincible.

Tina: Which one’s fake?

Paul: Front four.

Tina: The front four are fake?

Paul: Yeah, from a face-off. I think I’m going to stick to wing from now on.

Get to know more VGK players in our "Breaking the Ice" segments! Past episodes have featured players like William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar and Dylan Coghlan.