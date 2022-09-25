Breaking the Ice: Q&A with VGK veteran, Keegan Kolesar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV's sports reporter, Tina Nguyen, was able to sit down with one VGK veteran who has been with the team from the very beginning.

Tina Nguyen: Keegan, quite the season for you last year. You set career highs across the board, as you head into this year. How do you take what you did last year to the next level?

Keegan Kolesar: Yeah, obviously, say now the career. Yes, last year but you know, doesn't really mean anything at the end of the day when you don't make playoffs and you can't chase down a Stanley Cup.

Nguyen: How tough was that for this team sucks. Because, you know, you have so many guys in that locker room that have gone the distance of one and you know, you hear the stories that they have, and it gets you excited gets you amped up. And, you know, we're all athletes, we're all competitors. You know, we want the bragging rights, we want to win. Anytime we don't get that opportunity. It stings and it sits with you all summer.

Nguyen: People in the hockey world doubting, you guys do you guys feel like you have a chip on your shoulder?

Kolesar: they can doubt us all they want. You know, it just fuels our fire. I think we look at a sports around the league around the world, you know, everyone's always getting doubted, you know, no one thought Tiger Woods is ever going to play again. And look what he did. You know, he's obviously a tremendous player and we have tremendous players in our team here. And you know, we have a lot of a lot of scrutiny around us and you know, we're just ready to put in the work and prove people wrong. Nguyen: What do you guys need to do to make it back to the postseason this year?

Kolesar: We're gonna get back to that you know, dog on a bone mentality. You know, when we're playing hard, you know, we don't spend much time in our defensive zone where a high offensive team we have the tools and the weapons to do it. And I think it's just you know, once we get back into the game, it's just to work hard and see what happens.

Nguyen: You were in more fights than any player in Golden Knights history last year, you're never afraid to drop the gloves. Why is it so important to you to have your teammates back all the time?

Kolesar: You know, it's it's not just me having you know, their back they have my back as well. That's what a good team does. You know, you have everyone that you know, plays a role you have everyone except for each other. might not always be you know, Marchy so fighting but you know what? I feel more happy when you know, he goes and shoves a goal down their throats and makes it you know, a winning game for us.

Nguyen: So, alright, Keegan, last couple questions for you. We're doing something here called breaking the ice. What is your worst habit?

Kolesar: Biting my nails. For sure. I do it all the time. My grandma hates it. She used to make me dip my fingers in hot sauce.