Breaking the Ice: VGK forward Jonathan Marchessault

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TINA NGUYEN: You are one of the original Golden Knights on this team. What's it been like to see this organization grow and evolve over the last couple of years?

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: It's been quite amazing. We've gotten, I think, better along the years, like building a winning culture, but that's not where we want to be yet. I think a lot of guys are the organization is super excited this year to prove ourselves that we can be one of the top teams, if not the top team in the NHL.

TINA NGUYEN: You got a new head coach in Bruce Cassidy. What are you looking forward to most when it comes to playing for him?

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: I mean, just a new voice, you know, it's a good new beginning for our group. You know, we didn't make the playoffs last year. We're coming back with a new coach, a new system, a couple of new players. It just it's going to be good for us.

TINA NGUYEN: You guys were the first professional sports team in Las Vegas. How cool is it to see this town grow? I mean, you got the Raiders now the Aces just won a chip. More and more sports teams are wanting to come here, but you guys are the ones that kick start all all of it off.

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: It's unbelievable how much the city grows. I've enjoyed every second, every second. I've been here in Las Vegas and I'm just happy where it's going as well.

TINA NGUYEN: Well, Johnathan, we're starting something new here called... "Breaking the Ice."

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: Canadian people won't be happy... but Starbucks.

TINA NGUYEN: So, what's your Starbucks order?

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: Cold brew. Nitro cold brew in Las Vegas.

TINA NGUYEN: Hidden talent?

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: I'm a decent cook.

TINA NGUYEN: What do you like to cook?

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: A lot of barbecue and, like, healthy stuff. Like, simple, but healthy.

TINA NGUYEN: All right, can you translate this hockey lingo for me? Lettuce.

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: For hockey terms? Yes.

TINA NGUYEN: Am I stumping you on this one?

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: Is it the hair?

TINA NGUYEN: Yes! Who's got the best lettuce on this team?

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT: It used to be Karlsson, but now he's ruined it for everybody. I think Shea Theodore has good hair. He has a little Bradley Cooper flow.