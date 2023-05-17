VGK's Reilly Smith up for King Clancy Trophy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' right wing Reilly Smith has been selected as the team's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The National Hockey League said the award is presented to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

According to the NHL, the trophy was presented to the league by the Board of Governors in 1988 to honor the late Francis M. "King" Clancy, who was a former Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs player as well as an NHL referee, coach, and general manager. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1958.

National Hockey League

Each team selects a nominee and the winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Billy Daly. The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity of his choice. The two runners-up will each receive a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

So far, no Vegas Golden Knights players have won the award.

Smith has made a big impact on the community through the annual softball game that he hosts where Golden Knights go head-to-head with the Las Vegas Raiders for charity. This year's event is scheduled for July 21 and July 22. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

Since the first event in 2019, organizers said over $550,000 has been raised for local charities.