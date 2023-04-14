Vegas Golden Knights, Raiders to battle it out in charity softball game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The best and brightest athletes in the valley are ready to go back into battle.

Battle For Vegas, hosted by Vegas Golden Knights player Reilly Smith, is set for July 22 at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin.

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a charity softball game and organizers said since the first event in 2019, it's raised over $550,000 for local charities.

This year's Battle For Vegas will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada.

This year, organizers are adding a Fan Fest event on July 21 and July 22.

There will be interactive games, food, drinks, and autograph signings with players.

Gates for the game open on July 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The Home Run Derby starts at 6:30 p.m. with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said a flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, and Aviator.

There will also be a post-game fireworks show.

Tickets start at $35 for the game and tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

The full rosters are set to be announced in the coming months.