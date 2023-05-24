Dallas Stars issue apology to Vegas Golden Knights, NHL for 'unacceptable' fan behavior

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Dallas Stars issued an apology to the Golden Knights and the National Hockey League on Wednesday morning in response to "unacceptable" behavior from spectators during Game 3.

During the second period of Tuesday night’s game, some spectators at the American Airlines Center began throwing items down onto the ice out of frustration.

Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts called the actions “unacceptable” and said they “put the safety of players and fans at risk" in a statement that was posted on social media.

"The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization, and loyal fan base," the statement read.

The Dallas Stars captain, Jamie Benn is scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday for cross-checking against VGK right-winger Mark Stone less than two minutes into the game, according to NHL Player Safety.

Benn was ejected from the game for the hit shortly after.

Following Game 3, the Vegas Golden Knights have taken a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final following Tuesday night's 4-0 shutout.

The team is now just one win away from making it to the Stanley Cup Final.