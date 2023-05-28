Game recap: Dallas Stars cut series lead to 3-2 after beating VGK in Game 5

(KTNV) — The Dallas Stars, who were on the verge of getting swept, have been playing desperate hockey since the very beginning of Game 4 and it has shown on the ice.

Two games later, this series is now far from over, and the Golden Knights’ margin for error is now razor thin.

This is the first time this postseason where the Golden Knights have lost back-to-back games.

The VGK had 24 giveaways tonight compared to the Stars' 9.

VGK players say it takes a full 60 minutes to win a close-out game. They couldn’t do it, so they will have to regroup and be ready for Game 6.

"We're playing a desperate hockey team," said VGK defenseman Alec Martinez. "No one said it was going to be easy. We got to match their urgency and desperation."

"I don't think we've brought our best in the last two games, but we've still been in a good spot to win the game," said VGK captain, Mark Stone. "Definitely got to bring a little bit better effort, start playing a little more desperate with a chance to wrap it up."

Head coach Bruce Cassidy also spoke to the media and pointed out the 24 giveaways the Knights gave up. He was very honest about the team’s sloppy puck management, and says it all comes down to having a sense of urgency. ​

"I'm not sure you're beating the Arizona Coyotes in January with 24 giveaways," Cassidy said. "No disrespect to Arizona, but it's not the right way to play. 24 giveaways. We are trying to get to a Stanley Cup Final against a desperate team. So to me, that's the whole game right there. That falls under urgency. You're not making the right decision with the puck or you're not supporting it well, so it starts right there and that's the first thing we'll go to correct."

The Stars will have have their captain Jaime Benn back for Game 6.

Puck drop for that game is set for Monday at 5 p.m.