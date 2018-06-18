Gallant in running for Coach of the Year at NHL Awards

The Stanley Cup may have evaded the Vegas Golden Knights this season, but that doesn't mean that it won't make a trip to Las Vegas.

The Stanley Cup is one of many NHL trophies on display at the Hard Rock hotel-casino today and tomorrow. The display is part of the 2018 NHL Awards that are taking place at 5 p.m. on June 20.

Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant is one of two VGK representatives up for awards on June 20. Gallant will take on Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar and Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy for Coach of the Year honors.

Here's a complete list of the 20 NHL Trophies that will be on display at the Hard Rock hotel-casino:

The Stanley Cup

Art Ross Trophy (scoring champion)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (perseverance and dedication to hockey)

Calder Memorial Trophy (top rookie)

Clarence S. Campbell Bowl (Western Conference Champion)

Conn Smythe Trophy (most valuable player in the Playoffs)

Frank J. Selke Trophy (top defensive forward)

Hart Memorial Trophy (most valuable player to his team)

Jack Adams Award (top head coach)

James Norris Memorial Trophy (top defenseman)

King Clancy Memorial Trophy (leadership & humanitarian contributions)

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (skill/sportsmanship)

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (leadership on and off the ice)

Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (goal-scoring leader)

NHL General Manager of the Year Award

Presidents’ Trophy (club with the best overall record in the regular-season)

Prince of Wales Trophy (Eastern Conference Champion)

Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by members of the NHLPA)

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Williams M. Jennings Trophy (goaltender allowing the fewest goals)

You can see the Stanley Cup up close and personal today from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.