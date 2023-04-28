Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights take down Jets and advance to second round

David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reaches for the puck against Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 00:57:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hello, win column.

The Vegas Golden Knights have forced the Jets to fly back home after defeating Winnipeg 4-1 at The Fortress on Thursday night.

The Knights were up 4 since the end of the second period.

VGK looks to continue their history of playoff success with another deep run this season. Last year marked the first and only time the franchise has missed the playoffs.

The Knights will ride into battle against the winner of the series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

As of Thursday night, the Oilers led the series three games to two with Game Six between the two teams scheduled for Saturday.

During the regular season, Vegas faced each team four times. They split the series with the Kings, with each team winning two games. When it comes to Edmonton, VGK has only won one battle against the Oilers this season.

