Vegas Golden Knights acquire Mattias Janmark from Chicago Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the team has acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks and a fifth-round pick in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and a third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The Golden Knights are also sending a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (originally belonging to Buffalo) to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Nick DeSimone.

Janmark, 28, has posted 19 points (10 G, 9 A) to go with eight penalty minutes in 41 games this season with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Stockholm, Sweden native has posted 128 points (56 G, 72 A) to go with 84 penalty minutes in 338 career games while suiting up for the Blackhawks and Dallas Stars (2015-20). The forward was selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

DeSimone, 26, has five points (0 G, 5 A) to go with two penalty minutes in 14 games this season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. The defenseman has played parts of five seasons (2016-21) with the Barracuda, posting 91 points (26 G, 65 A) in 190 games. Previously, DeSimone played three seasons of NCAA hockey at Union College in Schenectady, New York. He was originally signed by the San Jose Sharks as an unrestricted free agent on March 30, 2017.

Mattias Janmark, Forward

Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 195 pounds

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Has posted 19 points (10 G, 9 A) to go with eight penalty minutes in 41 games this season after signing with the Chicago Blackhawks on October 12, 2020.

-Spent previous four seasons with the Stars, appearing in a total of 297 games with 109 points (46 G, 63 A) for Dallas.

-Helped Team Sweden to a gold medal in the 2018 IIHF World Championship, scoring 10 points (4 G, 6 A).

-Selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Nick DeSimone, Defenseman

Birthplace: East Amherst, New York

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 194 pounds

Age: 26

Shoots: Right

Notes:

-Has five points (0 G, 5 A) to go with two penalty minutes in 14 games this season with the San Jose Barracuda.

-In five AHL seasons, has posted points 91 points (26 G, 65 A) in 190 games with the Barracuda.

-Spent three seasons playing NCAA hockey at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

-Signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Sharks on March 30, 2017, and resigned with the team in 2019.

