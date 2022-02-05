Vegas, Golden Knights shine in weekend of All Stars

Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend with two big games in town — and we start things off with the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

Some of the top players in the NHL all gathered here in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the sights as T-Mobile Arena hosted the NHL All-Star Game

The hometown of Vegas Golden Knights was in the spotlight from the start with VGK and Pacific Division coach Pete Deboer starting the contest with his three All-Stars - Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, and Alex Pietrangelo.

“It meant a lot obviously,” Marchessault said. “I’ve come a long way to be here. Pretty happy about it. Obviously, I’m happy as a father, to give that experience to my kids, I know they’ll cherish it for the rest of their life. I think that’s the biggest point that makes me proud.”

Sadly it wasn’t a fairytale afternoon for VGK players or the Pacific Division, as they were dispatched in the first of three games this afternoon 6-4 by the Metropolitan Division despite a goal and assist from both Marchessault and Stone and an additional assist from Pietrangelo.

“It’s cool to look around and see our fans,” Stone said. “They are so passionate. Love coming to the games and watching us. It was good to have the 3 of us out there and get to start together.”

The Metropolitan Division team moved on to the final, playing against the Central Division who won their contest 8-5 against the Atlantic Division and eventually won the All-Star event 5-3.

The weekend of sports all-stars continues Sunday with the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The game can be seen on ABC 13 starting at noon.