How to watch NHL All-Star Game, NFL Pro Bowl this weekend in Las Vegas

13 Action News
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:39:11-05

It's a busy sports-filled weekend in Las Vegas with the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday followed by the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Both games air on ABC Channel 13 beginning at noon and are followed by 13 Action News Special Edition.

The programming schedule is below:

SATURDAY

2022 NHL Hockey All-Star
12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5

13 Action News Special Edition
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5

SUNDAY

2022 NFL Pro Bowl
12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6

13 Action News Special Edition
12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6

Visit ktnv.com/Sports to find stories related to the events this weekend.

