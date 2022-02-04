How to watch NHL All-Star Game, NFL Pro Bowl this weekend in Las Vegas

It's a busy sports-filled weekend in Las Vegas with the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday followed by the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Both games air on ABC Channel 13 beginning at noon and are followed by 13 Action News Special Edition.

The programming schedule is below:

SATURDAY

2022 NHL Hockey All-Star

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5

13 Action News Special Edition

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5

SUNDAY

2022 NFL Pro Bowl

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6

13 Action News Special Edition

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6

