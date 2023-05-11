VGK's Alex Pietrangelo facing discipline for slashing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could face discipline from the National Hockey League due to an incident in Wednesday night's game.

In the third period, with only 1:27 left in the game, Pietrangelo slashed Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl. The league reviewed the play and confirmed a five-minute slashing major and game misconduct for Pietrangelo who was also ejected from the game.

Draisaitl, who didn't take another shift, addressed the incident after the game.

"It was ugly. We'll see what happens but it's alright," Draisaitl said. "That's a really, really dangerous slash. I think those are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game. You can seriously, seriously injury someone with a slash like that. I'm sure the league will take a look at it."

The NHL's Department of Player Safety said Pietrangelo will have a hearing on Thursday.

Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo will have a hearing today for Slashing against Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2023

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about the matter on Thursday.

"He's had no history of suspension or been called to the carpet by the league," Cassidy said. "[Pietrangelo] is a pretty honest player. Every day I can attest to that. We love the way he plays the game for us and that will get settled between the people outside myself and the people commenting on it."

Cassidy added he expects aggressive play to continue since it is the playoffs.

"It's what happens. When a team gets behind, I think they're also under a microscope a little more," Cassidy said. "That can lead to both teams getting frustrated if they don't think the calls are going their way. Clean physicality is fine and the stuff that isn't should be addressed and should be managed in-game by the officials. Both sides have commented on where they feel it is there and it's not there and that's it."

On Thursday, the Department of Player Safety said Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game after getting in a fight with Vegas defenceman Nicholas Hague.

The office added that Oilers' coach Jay Woodcroft was fined $10,000.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been automatically suspended for one game and Coach Jay Woodcroft has been fined $10,000 under rule 46.21, Instigating in Final Five Minutes of Regulation. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2023

The best-of-seven series is currently tied at two games each. Both teams are returning to Las Vegas for Game 5.

The puck is scheduled to drop at The Fortress on Friday night at 7 p.m.