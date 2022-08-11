Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner expected to miss entire 2022-23 NHL season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' starting goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Lehner reportedly missed several games at the end of the 2021-22 season due to injury, and the Knights now say his hip will require surgery.

"An exact timeline of his recovery is to be determined," the Golden Knights said.

Lehner exited the 2021-22 season early due to injury. At the time, the team said he would undergo shoulder surgery due to an injury he sustained on Feb. 9.

"At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action," VGK said at the time.

Logan Thompson has filled the starting goaltender spot on Lehner's absence.

VGK acquired Lehner in February of 2020 and started in 16 games for the Golden Knights during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. That October, the Knights signed him to a five-year contract extension worth an average salary of $5 million per year.