Golden Knights' Robin Lehner to undergo 'season-ending' surgery, ESPN reports

ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) hangs his head after giving up a gaol against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 14:56:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to be out for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

Lehner will undergo "season-ending" knee surgery, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

He had "battled back" from a knee injury in Philadelphia on March 8, but "his body finally gave out," Kaplan wrote on Twitter.

The Athletic's Jesse Granger also reported the news, citing the same March 8 injury as the reason for Lehner's surgery.

The Golden Knights had not issued an official statement confirming the news, as of this report.

Coach Pete DeBoer made no indication of a potentially season-ending injury in his remarks to media after the Knight's 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

"He's healthy. He's fresh. He's got a lot of energy, and we need him at this point of the year," DeBoer said of Lehner.

The Golden Knights have four games remaining in the regular season, including the home finale against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, and a game that could make or break their playoff chances at Dallas on Tuesday night.

As of Friday, VGK is two points behind the Dallas Stars for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

