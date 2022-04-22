Golden Knights' Robin Lehner to undergo 'season-ending' surgery, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to be out for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

Lehner will undergo "season-ending" knee surgery, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Robin Lehner is getting season ending surgery, sources told ESPN.



Lehner had battled back from a major knee injury he sustained in Philadelphia on March 8. He gave it all he could but his body finally gave out. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 22, 2022

He had "battled back" from a knee injury in Philadelphia on March 8, but "his body finally gave out," Kaplan wrote on Twitter.

The Athletic's Jesse Granger also reported the news, citing the same March 8 injury as the reason for Lehner's surgery.

Robin Lehner suffered a lower body injury March 8 in Philadelphia, tried playing through it and has now opted for surgery. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 22, 2022

The Golden Knights had not issued an official statement confirming the news, as of this report.

Coach Pete DeBoer made no indication of a potentially season-ending injury in his remarks to media after the Knight's 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

"He's healthy. He's fresh. He's got a lot of energy, and we need him at this point of the year," DeBoer said of Lehner.

Here's Pete DeBoer's full answer on the decision to start Robin Lehner, and pull him for Logan Thompson to start the second period tied 1-1. pic.twitter.com/glGT5u91rj — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 21, 2022

The Golden Knights have four games remaining in the regular season, including the home finale against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, and a game that could make or break their playoff chances at Dallas on Tuesday night.

As of Friday, VGK is two points behind the Dallas Stars for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.