Jack Eichel to make Vegas Golden Knights debut Wednesday against Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The long-awaited debut of the newest Vegas Golden Knight looks to be finally happening Wednesday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday that Jack Eichel is expected to make his debut against the Colorado Avalanche.

GM Kelly McCrimmon has announced that Mark Stone will be going on LTIR effective today. McCrimmon also announced that Jack Eichel will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2022

Eichel has been practicing with the team but has yet to take the ice during a regular-season game for the Knights as he recovers from disk replacement surgery.

The 25 year old from Massachusetts was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in a trade last November that sent Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch along with draft picks to Buffalo.

However, McCrimmon also said team captain Mark Stone will be headed to the long-term injured reserve with a back injury and will not be on the ice for Eichel's debut.

...He will be missed but I genuinely believe we are doing the right thing with him." — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2022

The Knights will take on the Avalanche at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.