Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Jack Eichel to make Vegas Golden Knights debut Wednesday against Avalanche

Captain Mark Stone headed to injured reserve
items.[0].image.alt
Vegas Golden Knights/Twitter
Jack Eichel practice.jpg
Posted at 12:49 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 15:51:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The long-awaited debut of the newest Vegas Golden Knight looks to be finally happening Wednesday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday that Jack Eichel is expected to make his debut against the Colorado Avalanche.

Eichel has been practicing with the team but has yet to take the ice during a regular-season game for the Knights as he recovers from disk replacement surgery.

RELATED: Jack Eichel takes ice for first time in Las Vegas as Golden Knight

The 25 year old from Massachusetts was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in a trade last November that sent Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch along with draft picks to Buffalo.

However, McCrimmon also said team captain Mark Stone will be headed to the long-term injured reserve with a back injury and will not be on the ice for Eichel's debut.

The Knights will take on the Avalanche at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH