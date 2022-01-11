Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Jack Eichel takes ice for first time in Las Vegas as Golden Knight

items.[0].image.alt
Vegas Golden Knights/Twitter
Jack Eichel practice.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 14:14:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were able to welcome Jack Eichel to the ice, at least to practice ice, for the first time in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Knights acquired Eichel late last year from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and two conditional picks.

ORIGINAL: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres

Eichel is getting closer to making his VGK debut, some reports say even this week, as he continues his recovery after undergoing disk replacement for his neck in November of 2021.

The 25-year-old is a veteran of 375 NHL games – all with the Sabres – and has tallied 139 goals and 216 assists for 355 points in his NHL career. He has recorded 20 goals or more in four seasons.

Last season, he finished with 18 points (2 G, 16 A) in 21 games, which was limited due to injury.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH