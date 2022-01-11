Jack Eichel takes ice for first time in Las Vegas as Golden Knight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were able to welcome Jack Eichel to the ice, at least to practice ice, for the first time in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

THERE HE IS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EvInlcLfpu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 11, 2022

The Knights acquired Eichel late last year from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and two conditional picks.

ORIGINAL: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres

Eichel is getting closer to making his VGK debut, some reports say even this week, as he continues his recovery after undergoing disk replacement for his neck in November of 2021.

The 25-year-old is a veteran of 375 NHL games – all with the Sabres – and has tallied 139 goals and 216 assists for 355 points in his NHL career. He has recorded 20 goals or more in four seasons.

Last season, he finished with 18 points (2 G, 16 A) in 21 games, which was limited due to injury.