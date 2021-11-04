Vegas Golden Knights acquire Jack Eichel from the Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Jack Eichel and a conditional pick from the Buffalo Sabres.

In exchange, Buffalo will get Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and two conditional picks.

The 25-year-old Eichel is a veteran of 375 NHL games – all with the Sabres – and has tallied 139 goals and 216 assists for 355 points in his NHL career. He has recorded 20 goals or more in four seasons.

Last season, he finished with 18 points (2 G, 16 A) in 21 games, which was limited due to injury.

In regards to the draft picks associated with the deal:

If Vegas’ First Round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is not a top-10 pick (following the Draft Lottery results) then:



Vegas will transfer its own First Round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and its own Second Round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to Buffalo

Buffalo will transfer its own Third Round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to Vegas

If Vegas’ First Round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is a top-10 pick (following the Draft Lottery results) then:

