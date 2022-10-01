Original Vegas Golden Knights players reflect on their special bond with the community after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of the 1 October tragedy, Las Vegas rallied around the city's first professional sports team: the Vegas Golden Knights.

As Las Vegas reflects on the five-year mark of the shooting that ultimately took 60 lives, original Golden Knights players talk with sports reporter Tina Nguyen about their memories of that night and the bond they formed with the Vegas community.

William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, and William Carrier discuss their memories and what it means to be Vegas Strong.