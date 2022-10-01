Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Original Vegas Golden Knights players reflect on their special bond with the community after 1 October

In the wake of the 1 October tragedy, Las Vegas rallied around the city's first professional sports team: the Vegas Golden Knights. Original players tell sports reporter Tina Nguyen what this community means to them.
VGK Players on 1 Oct
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 11:40:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of the 1 October tragedy, Las Vegas rallied around the city's first professional sports team: the Vegas Golden Knights.

As Las Vegas reflects on the five-year mark of the shooting that ultimately took 60 lives, original Golden Knights players talk with sports reporter Tina Nguyen about their memories of that night and the bond they formed with the Vegas community.

William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, and William Carrier discuss their memories and what it means to be Vegas Strong.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH