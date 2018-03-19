Interactive Map: Pedestrians killed in crashes in Las Vegas valley in 2018

Las Vegas-area police are investigating a number of crashes in which pedestrians were killed in the valley in 2018.

A man died after he was hit by a large semi-truck at the Rebel gas station near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards in North Las Vegas and later dragged to the on-ramp of Interstate 15 on March 16.

A 34-year-old woman died after she was struck by an SUV near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gowan Road in North Las Vegas on March 9.

A woman died after she was struck by a van in a hit-and-run crash near Galleria and Ward drives in Henderson on March 6.

A man died after he was struck by a BMW near Alexander Avenue and Walker Street in Las Vegas on March 5.

A 56-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair died after he was hit by a car near Sunset Park in Las Vegas on March 1.

A 14-year-old boy died after he was struck by an SUV near Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Feb. 28.

A man was killed after he was struck by a van near Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas on Feb. 20.

A woman died after she was hit by a truck at 2901 McLeod Drive, between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road, in Las Vegas on Feb. 17.

53-year-old Jeffrey Miller died after he was hit by a car near Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street in Las Vegas on Jan. 20. Police said the pedestrian was hit while he was walking in the left travel lane of Warm Springs Road.

A 42-year-old woman died after she was hit by a truck near Cheyenne Avenue and Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Jan. 18. Police are still investigating whether the woman was in the crosswalk or who had the right of way.

14-year-old Elijah Coggins died after he was hit by a car near Centennial Parkway and Fifth Street in North Las Vegas on Jan. 9. Police said he was walking on a dirt shoulder, facing oncoming traffic, when he was hit by a car that crossed traffic and hit them from behind.

An 84-year-old man died Feb. 13 after he was hit by a car near Bruce Street and Lewis Avenue in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

This is an ongoing list. It will continue to be updated.