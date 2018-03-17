A body was found early Friday morning on an on-ramp to Interstate 15 from Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police say that they received a call around 2 a.m. about the body. They now believe that a man was hit by a large semi-truck at the Rebel gas station near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards. The body ended up on the on-ramp.

The 36-year-old driver of the truck did not stop but has been located and is cooperating with police. It is possible the driver did not know about the man. Police will review the surveillance video from the gas station for anything that may help determine the chain of events.

The on-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should take alternate routes.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Pedestrians killed in Las Vegas valley in 2018

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.

No charges have been filed at this time, but North Las Vegas police say they're still investigating the case. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this case.

The case is getting the attention of truck drivers, who say cases like this are entirely possible because of visibility on trucks.

One expert tells us on both the side of the truck and in front, it can be hard to see, and if you hit someone, you may not even notice.

It's why when drivers train, they learn to know their surroundings and the dimensions of the vehicle to make sure accidents like this don't happen.

Commercial driving instruction Daniel Rios give us a look at safety training drivers are trained to go through: