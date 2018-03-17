A body was found early Friday morning on an on-ramp to Interstate 15 from Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police say that they received a call around 2 a.m. about the body. They now believe that a man was hit by a large semi-truck at the Rebel gas station near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards. The body ended up on the on-ramp.
The 36-year-old driver of the truck did not stop but has been located and is cooperating with police. It is possible the driver did not know about the man. Police will review the surveillance video from the gas station for anything that may help determine the chain of events.
The on-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should take alternate routes.