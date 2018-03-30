Woman dies after struck by car in North Las Vegas

Fair
Around 9:14 p.m. on March 29, North Las Vegas Police Department officers arrived at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a female pedestrian on North Las Vegas Boulevard and McCarran Street.
The woman hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was there when officers arrived.
Officers suspect the woman was jaywalking.