UPDATE: Henderson police arrest woman in deadly hit-and-run

UPDATE MARCH 21: Henderson police arrested the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian earlier this month after an extensive investigation.

Ashley Clinton, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the felony charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, and the misdemeanor charges of failure to render aid at an accident and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run last night that left a woman dead.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection of East Galleria Drive and Ward Drive where they located a woman in the road.

The investigation revealed the woman was struck while walking across East Galleria Drive. The driver fled the scene of the collision without stopping to render any assistance and did not call 911.

The female victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a gray or silver, 2004-2007 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country. The vehicle potentially sustained damage to the front and front passenger side.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while traffic investigators conducted their investigation.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner after identification and next of kin notification.

This is Henderson’s first traffic-related fatality investigated in 2018.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.