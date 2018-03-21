UPDATE: Henderson police arrest woman in deadly hit-and-run

UPDATE MARCH 21: Henderson police arrested the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian earlier this month after an extensive investigation.
Ashley Clinton, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the felony charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, and the misdemeanor charges of failure to render aid at an accident and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run last night that left a woman dead.