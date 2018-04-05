Pedestrian dies after hit by truck on Boulder Highway

Around 5:30 a.m., police said the pedestrian was crossing Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue within or near a marked crosswalk when a Ford F150 traveling north on Boulder Highway struck the pedestrian. A witness told police that the Ford had a green traffic signal when the driver entered the intersection.
The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.
The 65-year-old driver of the Ford remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.