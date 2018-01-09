1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by vehicle in North Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

North Las Vegas Police say that 2 people were struck around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and 5th Street. The pedestrians were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

NLVPD notifed the media about an hour and a half later that the pedestrian had passed away.

There is no information at this time about the circumstances surround the collision. The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.