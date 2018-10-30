Coroner identifies boy killed after vehicle hits him, three others near Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A mother and three children were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street near Boulevard Mall Monday night. A 4-year-old boy was killed immediately following the crash.

The incident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Police say the family was crossing East Katie Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

Police said the little boy died at Sunrise Hospital. The Clark County coroner identified him as Abdulwahab Noori.

Balloons are placed alongside a baby bottle where a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by car. His mom and sisters were with him. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/ZZh1odCp06 — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) October 23, 2018

25-year-old Fatima Ahmadi died of her injuries Wednesday. Her 4-year-old daughter and another girl were injured in the crash but are expected to survive.

Interactive Map: Pedestrians killed in Las Vegas valley crashes in 2018

A witness tells 13 Action News he was on a smoke break at work when he saw the incident. He said he saw the mother and three small children in the crosswalk when the driver of a blue pickup truck pulled out of the shopping center near Best Buy and turned right, hitting all four and dragging them several feet before stopping in the roadway.

"They were already crossing," said Lekian Perereio-Acanda. "Like there's no excuse for the guy to say I didn't see them when they were already out there."

Police said the 74-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene, passed a field sobriety test and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said it was the third fatal auto-pedestrian accident involving a child within a month and the 114th traffic-related fatality this year.

In May, another mother and her three kids were walking in a crosswalk near Dumont Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, right across from the Boulevard Mall, when they were hit by a vehicle.