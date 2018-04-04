UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after January crash

UPDATE APRIL 4: On April 4, Las Vegas police were notified by the Clark County coroner that Abie Garcia had died of his injuries from the crash. He died on March 28 while still undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A male pedestrian received life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police said a 2017 Ford F­650 was turning left from southbound Decatur Boulevard to eastbound Bell Drive, south of Tropicana Avenue, as the pedestrian was attempting to cross Bell from south to north. The front of the F­650 struck the left side of the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 61-year-old Abie Garcia of Las Vegas, was transported to UMC Trauma for further medical treatment and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the F­650 showed no signs of impairment.