At approximately 8:09 p.m. on March 26, an SUV was involved in a fatal crash with a pedestrian on Rainbow Boulevard near Washington Avenue.

Evidence at the scene and a witness statement show that a man was standing in the center turn lane on Rainbow Boulevard and began crossing eastbound when he was struck by 2008 GMC Envoy.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the GMC remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Vehicle speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.