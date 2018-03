LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 29-year-old woman died after a hit-and-run crash last week.

Las Vegas police reported Tuesday that the woman died of her injuries in the March 22 crash near Flamingo Road and Torrey Pines Drive.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing West Flamingo Road in a northbound direction, outside of a crosswalk when a dark green or black 4-door sedan traveling west on Flamingo struck the pedestrian. The unidentified vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The woman was transported to UMC Trauma where she died of her injuries March 23. The coroner notified Las Vegas police March 26 that she died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.