Man dies after struck by SUV in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon

Katherine Jarvis
10:33 AM, Apr 5, 2018
A 66-year-old man died after he was struck by an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:13 p.m., the crash occurred on Harbor Island Drive north of Snowmass Drive, not far from Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. 

Police said a 2009 Ford Edge was traveling northbound on Harbor Island Drive in the single northbound travel lane. A pedestrian was walking northbound on Harbor Island Drive near the east curb/sidewalk. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Ford failed to maintain the traveled portion of the roadway and hit the pedestrian. 

The 49-year-old driver of the Ford remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment. 

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding emergency medical personnel.

