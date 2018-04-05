Man dies after struck by SUV in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon

A 66-year-old man died after he was struck by an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:13 p.m., the crash occurred on Harbor Island Drive north of Snowmass Drive, not far from Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Police said a 2009 Ford Edge was traveling northbound on Harbor Island Drive in the single northbound travel lane. A pedestrian was walking northbound on Harbor Island Drive near the east curb/sidewalk. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Ford failed to maintain the traveled portion of the roadway and hit the pedestrian.

The 49-year-old driver of the Ford remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding emergency medical personnel.