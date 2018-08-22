Teen identified after jumping out of vehicle on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A teen is dead after getting out of a vehicle Monday night on U.S. 95.

The incident was reported at 9:12 p.m. Nevada Highway Patrol says that a male got out of a vehicle near South Jones Boulevard and began to run against traffic. He was struck by another vehicle.

U.S. 95 was closed between South Valley View Boulevard and South Rainbow Boulevard until the investigation was completed.

The vehicle that struck the teen did not stop.

The Clark County coroner identified the teen as 14-year-old Silas Anorve of Las Vegas. His cause of death is pending.