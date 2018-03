A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.

Around 12:24 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported the crash near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, not far from Decatur Boulevard.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The east and westbound lanes of Charleston are shut down between Decatur & Wilshire St as we investigate a fatal auto/pedestrian collision near the intersection of Charleston and Brush St. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/u2Q0nVdIsk — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 23, 2018

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The east and westbound lanes of Charleston are shut down between Decatur Boulevard and Wilshire Street.