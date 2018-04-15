LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a van after walking outside of a marked crosswalk near Charleston Boulevard and South Rancho Drive.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 2013 Ford E250 van was traveling east on Charleston Boulevard. The pedestrian ran across the roadway and was hit by the van.

The driver of the van brought the vehicle to a controlled stop and called the police. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but died after arriving.

Officers say the driver of the van did not show signs of impairment. This is the 36th traffic-related fatality under LVMPD's jurisdiction.