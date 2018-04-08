LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 78-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car around 9:31 p.m. Saturday.

The incident happened near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Scholar Lane. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the man was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda stopped in a nearby parking lot and the driver notified police about the incident.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This was the 33rd traffic fatality under LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2018.