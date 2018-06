NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 21-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car near Camino Eldorado Parkway and Bent Arrow Drive.

North Las Vegas police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday. A preliminary investigation suggests that the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by a Cadillac sedan.

The driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. It's not known at this time if speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Police are also looking into whether or not the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased after next of kin are notified.

This is the 14th vehicle-related fatality in North Las Vegas this year.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Pedestrians killed in Las Vegas valley crashes in 2018

The crash happened at the same intersection where 6-year-old Mia Decker was killed in 2011. She was in a crosswalk when she and two other friends were hit by a car.

Following Mia's death, 13 Action News began a road safety campaign to promote crosswalk safety.

The driver in the 2011 crash, 85-year-old Alice Alava, was convicted and sentenced. She ended up getting her license suspended.