Las Vegas breaking news for August 19, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 19, 2018.

11:09 P.M.

Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at New Vision Auto Shop on Alto Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Firefighters noticed another business — Manny’s Auto & Paint — had been burglarized. It is not clear if the incidents are related. The fire is under investigation.

I’m on a fire+burglary combo this morning. Arson investigators are working this. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/C3y4IoqP9e — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) August 20, 2018

10:57 P.M.

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Maryland Parkway and Dumont Boulevard. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The driver did not stop. The suspect’s vehicle is a silver or white four-door sedan. The unidentified pedestrian is at Sunrise Hospital.

9:04 P.M.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue. The shooting happened when 5 to 6 juveniles approached the wife of a taco-cart worker and tried to take her cell phone. Her husband confronted them and one of the juveniles pulled out a small handgun and shot him in the right thigh. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled on foot and are still outstanding.

3:47 A.M.

A 34-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Way. Police say a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by 23-year-old Briyonna Green hit a wall at approximately 3:47 a.m. About 10 minutes later, the motorcyclist locked up his brakes upon approaching the crashed car and was ejected. He was transported to hospital with critical injuries. It is believed the driver of the car was impaired. A 9-month-old child was in the car at the time. He was not injured.

3 A.M.

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire at 5284 Tropical Peach Drive near West Hacienda Avenue. The fire in the townhouse was determined to be accidental. No other units were damaged and no injuries reported.

