LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle not far from Charles Silvestri Middle School Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Jack Leavitt Street and Le Baron Avenue, not far from Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The pedestrian died after being transported to Sunrise Hospital. Police confirmed the victim was a male juvenile but did not specify his age.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.