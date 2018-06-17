One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after they were hit by a car near the Hard Rock Hotel.

The collision happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday at 455 East Harmon Avenue, near Paradise Road.

Witnesses say a gray Dodge Challenger went onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians. The Challenger kept going, heading east on Harmon Avenue then south on Paradise Road.

Around 1:02 a.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol received reports of a reckless Dodge Challenger heading westbound on the 215 beltway. A trooper located the vehicle on the 215 near West Russell Road and pulled it over.

During the traffic stop, the trooper conducted a field sobriety test, which the driver failed. The trooper also saw damage to the vehicle, along with biological matter consistent with a pedestrian collision.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was notified, and they were able to connect the evidence on the car to the scene of the collision near the Hard Rock Hotel. The driver of the Challenger was arrested for DUI and for leaving the scene of a collision.

This is the 61st traffic fatality under LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.